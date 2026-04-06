‘Residential institution’ plan for Denshaw hotel

A DENSHAW hotel will be converted into what is termed as a ‘residential institution’ if planning permission is granted.

But the latest proposal for Clough Manor – more recently known as W.Apart Hotel – has already sparked concern from those living nearby.

Saddleworth Holdings Ltd, which has been behind several applications for the Rochdale Road site, has tabled its proposal to Oldham Council.

But while each unit has a private bathroom, there appears to be little reference to private cooking or dining areas and drawings submitted appear to point to there being fewer kitchens than bedrooms.

Documents supporting the scheme state it ‘provides appropriate residential accommodation within an existing building that offers a high standard of living environment’

They add: “The building provides 16 self-contained accommodation units, offers suitable standards for supported residential occupation, provides accessibility consistent with Building Regulations Part M, can support operational management associated with C2 use and provides a safe and secure residential environment.

“The property currently operates as a hotel and comprises 16 self-contained accommodation units within the existing building envelope.

“Each unit typically includes private sleeping and living space, private bathroom facilities, furnished accommodation and access to communal circulation areas.

“The layout has been designed to support independent occupation within a managed building environment.

“The existing building configuration is well suited to residential institutional accommodation.”

They add the unts can promote ‘independent occupation where appropriate’ and can be adapted.

They also say: “Residential institutional accommodation typically operates within a managed environment.

“The building layout allows for on-site management, staff operational base, controlled building access and safeguarding of residents.”

Use Class C2 (residential institutions), which the application has been made under, can relate to residential care homes, hospitals, nursing homes, boarding schools, residential colleges and training centres.

Part of the ground floor at Clough Manor is not part of this latest application, but the applicant’s paperwork concludes: “The proposal therefore represents an appropriate and sustainable reuse of the existing building.”

Oldham Council’s Planning Committee, or officers, will decide whether to grant or refuse permission.