Residents advised to take extra care with temperatures set to soar

SADDLEWORTH residents are strongly advised to take extra care and precautions as temperatures are set to soar over the weekend and into next week.

An Amber Extreme Heat warning has been issued by the Met Office and comes into effect on Sunday, July 17 until Tuesday, July 19, with local forecasts predicting highs of up to 35C.

This weather warning is not to be taken lightly, with population-wide adverse health effects likely to be experienced and potential for serious illness or a danger to life.

A Level 3 UK Health Security Agency Heat Health Alert is also in place from Saturday until Tuesday, with people advised to look out for the most vulnerable and those with underlying health conditions.

Heatwaves can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable are at greater risk including people who are older, especially anyone over 75, and those who live on their own or in a care home.

People with a serious or long-term illness are also vulnerable, alongside those who find it hard to keep cool themselves, like babies, young people or people with Alzheimer’s disease. Those who are outdoors for large parts of the day are also at high risk.

And with more residents likely to visit their local parks and green spaces during the warm weather, residents are reminded to respect their nearby surroundings and residents.

This particularly includes moorland areas, such as Dovestone Reservoir in Greenfield, the Saddleworth Moors and Crompton Moor, where fires of any kind, including disposable BBQs, are banned and you risk being fined or prosecuted.

There are plenty tips for coping in this type of weather, including drinking plenty of fluids, applying sunscreen regularly and keeping out of the sun between 11am to 3pm.

Avoid exercising during the hottest parts of the day and excess alcohol too, and if you’re staying indoors, your curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep your rooms cooler.

If you need to take a trip somewhere, never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.

A common temptation in warmer weather is attempting to cool down in open water but this brings its own risks and should be avoided.

Rail passengers are advised to plan ahead with the heatwave conditions expected to impact journeys next week.

Network Rail’s extreme weather action teams (EWATs) are preparing all the tools at their disposal to keep passengers and freight safely on the move across the North West.

The hot weather, particularly direct sunlight, can cause track temperatures to reach more than 50°C.

Steel rails absorb heat easily and when it becomes very hot it expands and rails can bend, flex and, in serious cases, buckle.

To prevent this from happening some sections of rail are painted white to reflect the sun’s rays and stop the steel from getting too hot.

Trains also run at slower speeds to put less strain on the rails.

Passengers are advised to regularly check www.nationalrail.co.uk before they set off on their journeys.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

