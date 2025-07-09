Residents invited to discover local topics at GGRA meeting

LOCAL residents are invited to the next monthly meeting of the Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents Association (GGRA) to find out more about things going on in the area.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, July 10 at The Satellite Centre, on Wellington Road in Greenfield, starting at 7.30pm.

Guest speaker for the evening will be Jo Stanley, Development and Support Co-ordinator for waste management at Oldham Council, who will share updates on recent changes to waste and recycling, and how it affects households.