Residents must stay at home and avoid travel as national lockdown begins

From today (Thursday 5 November), as the nation starts a four-week lockdown, people are being told to follow the latest government coronavirus regulations and guidance to avoid travelling and stay at home.

Residents across Greater Manchester can still travel for legally permitted reasons. These include for work where this can’t be done from home; education; caring responsibilities; medical reasons; visiting shops and other venues that are open; and exercise.

People are being asked to cycle or walk if they can. Those using public transport should follow safety guidance, such as wearing a face covering, unless exempt, keeping a safe distance from other passengers where possible and cleaning their hands frequently.

Unless exempt, anyone not wearing a face covering for the entire journey, as well as at transport hubs and interchanges, may be unable to travel and could be fined £200.

Before travelling, customers are asked to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journey, consider travelling outside the busier morning and afternoon peak times, and use quieter routes, as this will help with social distancing. If possible, it’s also advised to download the NHS COVID-19 app before travelling and check in where there are official NHS COVID-19 QR code posters.

Sean Dyball, Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) Head of Customer Engagement, said: “It’s really important that people follow the government’s new rules and advice and stay home as much as possible, keeping public transport free for those unable to work from home, or who need to travel for education or other legally permitted reasons, such as caring or shopping for essential items.

“Those who do use public transport can be assured TfGM and our colleagues across the transport industry are doing all we can to limit the spread of the virus and make travelling by tram, bus and train as safe as possible.

“Public transport services will continue to run as usual during this lockdown period and operators have rigorous disinfection regimes in place to keep vehicles, stops, stations and interchanges clean.

“If you have to use public transport, please do your bit by following the latest travel advice and guidance, as these are practical steps which are intended to help limit the spread of the virus and help keep us all safe.”

For the latest coronavirus travel advice and information, visit www.tfgm.com/coronavirus.