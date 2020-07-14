Rob takes reins at Rotary Club

SADDLEWORTH Rotary Club is prepared to meet ‘new challenges’ during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic under the guidance of incoming president Rob Knotts.

Rob, from Austerlands, takes over from Ian Brett, who is now in the role of vice president after a disrupted but successful role as president over the last 12 months. Covid-19 has presented challenges to the club’s members, most of whom are classed as at risk or susceptible to the virus. Sadly, club member Stan Bowes died from the virus in April.

The current lockdown has meant the club has cancelled all face-to-face meetings but instead is holding Zoom video conferencing meetings as they continue to look to the future and explore the club’s needs and aspirations.

Rob explained: “Members are acutely aware of the financial impact of lockdown, with the cancellation of the Saddleworth Summer Show and Wellifest, normally a major source of income used to support charitable causes.

“However, we are looking to ways of developing new partnerships and holding different fundraising events.

“We accept social media offers important and effective ways of communication and promotion but that is a challenge to some members less adapt with new technology.

“A major challenge is to recruit new members to reflect the demographics and gender balance of the community.

“One idea is to develop partnerships with other organisations to offer projects for young people to develop confidence, skills, and opportunities.

“A strategy is being developed and we plan to implement it in October or November, subject to post Covid-19 activities returning to normal.”

