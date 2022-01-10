Roebuck leaves Wolves to join Cougars

GRASSCROFT’S Nathan Roebuck has signed a two-year deal with Betfred League 1 club Keighley Cougars after being released by Super League Warrington Wolves.

The 22-year-old, who had been a full-time professional, has made the decision to go part-time and pursue another career away from rugby league.

Roebuck, who is an imposing 6ft 5in and plays centre or winger, has begun a job as a science technician at Bluecoat School.

The former Friezland Primary, Saddleworth School and Oldham Sixth Form student, is looking forward to helping his new club and teammates push for a place in the Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to playing rugby and getting to know and settle in with the lads at Keighley,” said Roebuck who began playing at Saddleworth Rangers aged six.

“I believe there is a good rugby core and a good business structure at the club.

“After my two full years in the Warrington first team, even with the struggles of coming back from injury in my final academy year and the two seasons we’ve had with Covid, I’ve learnt so much from being in a competitive environment.

“And after previously working with Andrew Henderson, I spoke with Hendo, and we know Keighley are striving to get promotion and to be playing Championship rugby and hopefully further over time.

“I want to play my part in helping this club achieving those goals.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

