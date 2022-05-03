Youth

Roles reversed for a good cause at Knowsley

Aimee Belmore May 3, 2022 No Comments

ROLES were reversed at Knowsley Junior School as the children and teachers dressed up as each other on Red Nose Day.

The non-uniform day, along with the sale of red noses and friendship bracelets made by the Junior Leadership Team, saw the Springhead school raise more than £500 for Comic Relief.Group 1: Lily Taylor, Lucas Broadbent-Maloney, Ayra Akram and Olivia Kew from the Junior Leadership Team with their coordinator Jo BarrettGroup 2: Leah Sweeney, Mollie Muller, Lucy Jackson, Olivia Cooper, Scarlett Davies, Evie Pietreak, Jacob Hulmes, Lucas Holburn, Robyn Gane, Aaminah Imran and Samuel Dalziel with Mr Langhorn (Year 3 teacher) and Mrs Dearden (Year 6 TA)Group 3: Teacher Paul Shea with pupils Evie Dolan, Olivia Cooper, Jacob Hulmes and Olivia Kew dressed as him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.