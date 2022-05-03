Roles reversed for a good cause at Knowsley

ROLES were reversed at Knowsley Junior School as the children and teachers dressed up as each other on Red Nose Day.

The non-uniform day, along with the sale of red noses and friendship bracelets made by the Junior Leadership Team, saw the Springhead school raise more than £500 for Comic Relief. Group 1: Lily Taylor, Lucas Broadbent-Maloney, Ayra Akram and Olivia Kew from the Junior Leadership Team with their coordinator Jo Barrett Group 2: Leah Sweeney, Mollie Muller, Lucy Jackson, Olivia Cooper, Scarlett Davies, Evie Pietreak, Jacob Hulmes, Lucas Holburn, Robyn Gane, Aaminah Imran and Samuel Dalziel with Mr Langhorn (Year 3 teacher) and Mrs Dearden (Year 6 TA) Group 3: Teacher Paul Shea with pupils Evie Dolan, Olivia Cooper, Jacob Hulmes and Olivia Kew dressed as him

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

