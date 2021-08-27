Rotary Club of Oldham awards honour Students of the Year

YOUNG people who have made outstanding contributions to their school, the community or their families were honoured with Oldham Student of the Year Awards.

The Rotary Club of Oldham is proud to announce the 2021 winners, with president Bernard Stone praising the “resilience of young people during the past 18 months of Covid”.

He presented the winning award (11-16 age group) to Charlotte Walton-Thorpe of The Blue Coat School, while the runner-up was Ellie Mead from Royton and Crompton Academy.

Incoming president Neil Taylor presented the winning award (16+ age group) to Hannah Bucys of North Chadderton Sixth Form College, while the runner up was Thomas Astbury from Oldham Sixth Form College.

Mr Taylor, wearing the president’s jewel, said: “I am amazed at the quality of the nominations and the variety of ways that young people offered service to the community in difficult and challenging times.”

The awards, in its 21st year, seek to recognise the outstanding contribution young people give to schools, the community and family – displaying one of the aims of Rotary, which is to encourage and foster the ideal of service.

The organising committee and judging panel of eight Rotarians were faced with a high number of nominations from schools, academies and colleges from across the borough and had difficult decisions to make.

This year the Rotary Club of Oldham fully sponsored the awards, including all the prizes and vouchers. All nominees received a nomination certificate.

Thanks go to Rotarians and the staff of all participating schools, academies and colleges for their support.

The Rotary Club hopes that in the academic year 2021 – 2022, normality will return to education, and they can continue with the awards and encourage and acknowledge the tremendous service young people give to Oldham.

