Roughyeds assistant coach out of intensive care following coronavirus diagnosis

Oldham Rugby League assistant coach, Brendan Sheridan, who is currently hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID-19 is now out of intensive care.

The good news was shared by club chairman Chris Hamilton. in a statement he said:

“I am delighted to report that Brendan is now out of Intensive Care and is breathing on his own. The last couple of weeks have been very worrying, not least for his family, but in true “Shez” spirit he has continued to fight this awful virus and hopefully he is now over the worst.

“He is still in hospital and is on a long road to recovery but we are delighted to know he is getting better and the support he has had from everybody at the Roughyeds and from the wider rugby league family has genuinely touched him and his family.

“As we all prepare to come out at 8pm tonight to clap our key workers and NHS staff it would be nice for us to all clap that bit harder to show our appreciation on behalf of Shez to all those who have looked after him so far whilst remembering those who have been less fortunate.

“Stay strong Brendan, we are all rooting for you.”

