Royal approval after landmark pub’s refurbishment

A PUB on the border of Greenfield and Mossley is making a definitive statement about its quality after a £400,000 refurbishment.

Many people still ask, is The Royal George in Saddleworth or Tameside?

But one thing cannot be questioned, the new look it has been given after a work saw it closed for several weeks has worked.

Some internal walls were demolished to open up sections of the Manchester Road hostelry while in others, what was already good has been made better.

A warm, cosy feeling hits people as soon as they walk in, thanks to new furnishings and fires that seemingly roar more than previously!

Even its upstairs, which plays host to the Off The Rails comedy club and functions, has been completely renovated with new carpet, fixtures and fittings.

The impression the effort has made is obviously a good one, as weekends are described as being ‘mad’ and on one day alone some 240 meals were served.

The Royal George’s familiar carvery has also been hugely improved with an all new ‘deck’ – where customers can get their food from – being installed.

Current manager John Slide, who hails from the other side of the country in Hull and is working at his 10th pub, contributed to some of the design aspects.

And he is delighted with the end result, saying: “They did a fantastic job.”

