Royal approval Friends and workmates receive Queen’s honour

BEST mates Malcolm Kilpatrick and Anthony Cocker now have BEMs to go with their status as BMs.

Pals Malcolm and Anthony were surprised but delighted to discover their work at Royal Oldham Hospital (ROH) had been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Electrician and maintenance technician Malcolm from Diggle and Greenfield raised estates plumber Anthony were nominated for their British Empire Medal (BEM) accolades by the hospital’s senior estates manager Emma Hayes.

The duo have nearly two decades of unsung service between them at the ROH.

But their dedication and willingness to go above and beyond at the height of the coronavirus pandemic impressed grateful Emma.

In return, Saddleworth Round Table member Malcolm, 45, and 41-year-old Anthony have nothing but praise for frontline NHS staff who continue to nurse patients.

“Everyone worked so fantastically well through Covid-19,” said Emma. “But there were a couple of things that really stood out for me.

“Malcolm went into an area which where the first confirmed ICU case was.

“We desperately needed to put in more sockets to provide enough power for the beds. Malcolm stepped up and sorted it out for everyone.

“With Tony I had to work on Easter Monday and he stayed on site all day.

“We had loads of issues and if he hadn’t been there all the time it might have meant shutting wards.

“Both have gone above and beyond on numerous occasions but those two things really stood out for me. I am really proud of them.”

Said Malcolm: “When I first got the email to tell me about the medal, I thought it was a joke.

“I rang the cabinet office to ask specifically if it was a wind-up. A chap said, ‘No it is not a hoax – I am very pleased to congratulate you’.”

On his praise for going the extra mile he added: “We had to wear all the protective gear and it was a very surreal situation.

“Even though you are fully protective it is not the nicest of feelings. But it is part of the job and had to be done.

“I know me and Anthony have been recognised but there are staff here who have all gone well above and beyond.

“Lads have done what we have but we are the fortunate ones. So, we accept this on behalf of everyone.”

Anthony said: “There were a lot of rumours at the start how Covid spread and nobody really knew if we were protected or not.

“We had meetings at the start what we should and shouldn’t be doing.

“But in our roles if something goes wrong on a ward it needs to be fixed for patient and staff safety.

“There are lots of roles covered by the estates department, so it was a difficult time.

“We are more used to it now but at the start it was frightening for everyone.

“I have been on ICU several times in the full gear. My job took me just over an hour and when I came out I was sweating. The nurses have to do a four-hour shift in it so hats off to them.”

The duo will be officially presented with their BEMs at a later date and hope an invitation to a Buckingham Palace garden party follows next year.

