Rushcart banners bring colour to church

THIS colourful photo of Rushcart banners was sent in by Ray Little, capturing the display at St Chads Church above Uppermill.

This year’s Rushcart festival was cancelled but the traditional service at the church went ahead as usual on Sunday, August 22 led by the Rev Canon Sharon Jones.

Ray, a former Oldham Chronicle journalist now living in Berkshire, explained that banners from the revival of the festival in the mid 1970s to the last event were displayed around the church. Tradition has it that the banner is made by the year’s Rushcart Jockey.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

