Russel’s work on sale to raise funds for other artists

AN eye-catching collection of work by a renowned local painter is on sale at Saddleworth Museum to raise funds to support other artists.

After Russel Howarth died in 2020, the trustees of Saddleworth Museum were asked to act on behalf of the artist’s estate and offer some of his assets for sale.

Russel intended that the proceeds should go towards ‘supporting and encouraging local artists and ceramicists’, and the trustees will ensure that is the case.

Russel was a respected local artist with a 70-year commitment of unwavering effort to draw and paint the Saddleworth area.

A collection his work is now on sale on Saddleworth Museum and Art Gallery’s online platforms during the coronavirus pandemic while the museum remains closed.

It is the intention of the trustees that any works remaining when the museum re-opens will then be offered for viewing and sale in the museum’s art gallery.

The signed originals include oil on board as well as pen, ink and pencil drawings of local scenes including houses at Broadhead Noddle; Old Victoria, Diggle; King Street, Delph; and Ryetop, Greenfield.

The whole collection (with video) is available to view online www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/art-exhibitions

Saddleworth Museum has made all remaining works for sale available on its ‘Art Online’ outlet:

www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/art-exhibitions/art-online

Enquiries can also be made by email to curator@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk or write to: The Russel Howarth Trustees, c/o Saddleworth Museum, High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS and ask for a collections catalogue.

Given government restrictions allow, you may need to make an appointment to collect your purchase from the museum.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

