Saddleworth 3Ds hoping for ‘normal’ season

SADDLEWORTH 3Ds are off and running in the 2021-22 season with all 22 teams and three football academies now having returned to training.

After the disruption in the last two seasons, everyone at the club is hoping for a return to a ‘normal’ season.

Saddleworth 3Ds cater for all ages with two football academies for children aged between four and six years up to an adult veterans’ team.

They are especially strong at junior level fielding four teams at Under-8s and three each at U7, U10 and U11 and two at U9 and U12.

The expansion of the football academies for those aged between four and six years is fantastic and a lot of credit for this sits with Mark Aston.

For the coming season such is the demand for this age group that they have split the sessions into four-to-five-year-olds and then six-year-olds who will form next season’s U7s.

A few spaces are still available at both sessions which take place at Saddleworth School on a Monday evening.

The three U7 teams have each have a kit sponsor, Saddleworth Round Table. Saddleworth Brownies and M&C Risk Solutions.

After the first team finished last season well with only one defeat in their final eight games in the Lancashire Amateur League, hopes were high that the results would continue at the start of this season.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case with three narrow defeats before getting a point on the board with a draw away at Old Mancunians on Saturday (Sept 4).

For further information about the club, contact the secretary by email at

saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com or visit their website https://saddleworth3ds.club

