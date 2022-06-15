Saddleworth 3Ds pull off great escape

SADDLEWORTH 3Ds’ first team has pulled off a great escape to avoid relegation from division two of the Lancashire Amateur League.

They were in the relegation places and needed to win two of their three remaining games, all at home, to stay up with destiny happily in their own hands.

First up was AFC Wigan who were beaten 2-0 with goals from Mason Aspin and Harry Beevor.

Next were title-chasing Roach Dynamos who won 3-0 so everything hinged on the last game of the season against Rossendale Athletic.



A very tense affair played out on Easter Saturday in front of a decent crowd on Counthill Road saw the 3Ds emerge 1-0 victors, leading marksman Zack Barton scoring the decisive goal.

Job done and on to next season was the message from first-manager Steve Laithwaite.

The East Manchester Junior Football League finals are being staged at Curzon Ashton’s ground with Saddleworth 3Ds having 15 teams in action.

They kick off on May 14 with three U8 teams in action, four U7 sides play the next day, two U9 sides compete on May 21-22, three U10s on May 28-29 and three U11s on June 3.

Saddleworth 3Ds held an Under-10s tournament at Counthill Road on Saturday (May 7) in which three Mossley teams and one from Heyside joined two from the hosts.

The final was decided by a penalty shootout with Heyside beating Mossley Jaguars.

Saddleworth 3Ds celebrate their 30th birthday on Saturday, June 18 with a day of football for all their teams at Counthill Road between 11am-5pm.

• As always player welfare is at the forefront for Saddleworth 3Ds and with Counthill Road being the new home for the club’s adult and youth 11 a side teams, a defibrillator was one of the top priorities for the venue.



Local businessman Tony Morris, from M&C Risk, and Saddleworth North’s Cllr Pam Byrne have made “significant contributions” towards the cost of the potential lifesaving device.

Club chair Steve Laithwaite said: “The defibrillator is now in place, and we hope and pray that we never have to use it.

“The units themselves aren’t cheap, so on behalf of myself and the rest of the club officers we would like to thank Tony and Pam Byrne for their significant contributions towards the cost of this valuable asset.”

For further information on Saddleworth 3Ds junior, adult and academy teams contact the club saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com Please include your child’s age and current school year with any enquiries.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

