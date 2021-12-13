Saddleworth 3Ds – youth is the key to adult football

IT may only be December, but Saddleworth 3Ds are already planning for next season as they bridge the gap between the current Under-16 side and the open age set up.

Neil Beevor is now working with the reserves to add his 18 years’ experience of coaching and mentoring to the squad and his experience will be a boost to the process of going from U16 youth football into the Lancashire Amateur League with the first and reserve teams.

Four U16 players have trained with the open age squad on a Monday evening at Waterhead Academy, with plans now in place to merge both groups every other week from January.

Ethan Fallon and Oscar Newton, both aged 16, made their senior debuts for the reserves in November, so they could get a taste of adult football. Both stepped up to the challenge and played more than 60 minutes in the home defeat to runaway leaders Radcliffe Boys Reserves.

Beevor said: “The real positive was that they didn’t look out of place with the reserves and both adapted well, showing why they deserved a chance. After all they are the future of our club.”

The first team also gave a recent debut to attacking midfielder Mason Aspin, 18, in the game at AFC Wigan and showed why manager Steve Laithwaite wanted him in the side with his pace, power, endless energy in driving the team forward.

Laithwaite said: “We turned the form book upside down in November as we made third- placed AFC Wigan look distinctly average with a 3-0 win, gave table-toppers Blackburn Eagles a run for their money losing out 3-1 with their third goal coming as we chased the game in last few minutes before beating second-placed Old Boltonians 3-2.

“The key to the November form was the high intensity that we played at as we pressed high and quick, along with the willingness to hunt as a team to win the ball back.

“We have been unlucky at times this season and the pre match talk at AFC Wigan was to stop accepting being unlucky losers, after all a loss is still a loss even when you are unlucky.’

The club is also supporting U7s kit sponsors Saddleworth Round Table, organisers of the annual Santa Dash and have around 100 members taking part on Saturday (Dec 4).

Steve said: “The challenge is the fixture list from the East Manchester Junior Football League and Lancashire Amateur League and, all things considered with fixtures scheduled on the day, we have done a good job with the numbers.”

• For further information about Saddleworth 3Ds junior, adult and academy teams, visit saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com

