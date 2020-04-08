Saddleworth and Oldham MP highlights World Parkinson’s Day and ‘map of stories’

DEBBIE Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, is marking World Parkinson’s Day on Saturday, April 11 as people across the UK come together to share their experiences by contributing to a map of stories.

Mrs Abrahams said: “Parkinson’s UK say that if you know 66 people, chances are you know someone affected by Parkinson’s.

“But, they ask us, do you know what Parkinson’s actually is and that there are over 40 symptoms?

“I know from speaking to people of the toll Parkinson’s can take. It not only affects those with the condition but also has a significant impact on family, friends and carers.

“This World Parkinson’s Day, I’m raising awareness in an effort to support everyone impacted by this cruel condition.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure.

It affects around 145,000 people in the UK. With population growth and ageing, it is estimated this will increase by a fifth, to around 172,000 people in the UK by 2030.

Parkinson’s UK estimates there are more than 40 symptoms of the condition. As well as the most widely known symptom – tremor – these range from physical symptoms like muscle stiffness to depression, anxiety, hallucinations, memory problems and dementia.

Gary Shaughnessy, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Parkinson’s UK, said: “People with Parkinson’s often tell us, and I know from my own experience of the condition, that a lack of understanding is one of the biggest challenges they face, leaving them open to harassment and discrimination when out in public.

“This World Parkinson’s Day, we’re encouraging members of the public to learn more about the condition by visiting our online platform and searching for the hashtag #knowparkinsons.”

This year is the first time ever the World Parkinson’s Day activity has been designed by members of the community and brought to life with the support of Parkinson’s UK and Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

As part of their Know Parkinson’s? campaign, the community are launching a map of stories from all over the UK to help people get to know Parkinson’s.

It’s not just people living with Parkinson’s that are affected by it. In the UK, a million friends, families, neighbours, colleagues and researchers have stories to tell.

Visit the map of stories and sharing any that inspire you on your social channels.

Join Team Parkinson’s. And if you’re already a member, wear your blue brain badge.

