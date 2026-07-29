Saddleworth band to support Inspiral Carpets at Holmfirth gig

A Saddleworth indie band is set to share the stage with one of Manchester’s most iconic groups after being selected as the support act for Inspiral Carpets at Holmfirth Picturedrome.

Stepford Wives will open for the legendary Manchester band when they perform at the West Yorkshire venue on Friday, August 28.

The Saddleworth group, which blends indie, psychedelic and alternative influences, has been building a reputation across the region through its energetic live performances and distinctive sound.

Frontman Nik Jackson described the opportunity as a significant moment for the band. He said growing up around the Manchester music scene meant Inspiral Carpets had always been a major influence. Performing alongside them at Holmfirth Picturedrome, he added, was “a really special moment”.

Stepford Wives have continued to gain momentum on the local music circuit with new material and a growing following attracted to their modern take on the classic Manchester alternative sound.

Lead guitarist Brad Barlow said the band was proud to be part of the music community across Saddleworth, Oldham and Tameside. He encouraged concertgoers to arrive early to catch their set and enjoy what promises to be a memorable evening of live music.

Inspiral Carpets remain one of the most recognisable bands to emerge from Manchester’s influential indie scene, and the support slot represents a major milestone for the up-and-coming Saddleworth outfit.