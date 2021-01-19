Saddleworth business could have answer to your insurance needs

LOOKING after sole traders to global PLCs, a rapidly expanding insurance brokerage is set to relocate to Saddleworth.

M & C Risk Solutions Limited are in the process of moving their head office to Saddleworth – a natural progression for Managing Director, Tony Morris, who is a Grasscroft resident.

Authorised and independently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, M & C Risk Solutions specialise in the provision of insurance solutions for commercial clients across a multitude of industries. In 2016, the company acquired Roland Ward & Partners Limited, who have been trading since 1966, which increased the company’s capacity to operate in the personal lines insurance market with a specialism in mid to high net worth individuals.

“We already have a number of clients in Saddleworth and I live in the area and my children go to school in Uppermill so it makes perfect sense to move the head office here,” explained Tony.

“As such we will be the only independently FCA authorised insurance brokerage in the Saddleworth area.”

Tony has worked in the industry for circa two decades and now specialises in working with the corporate clients in both the construction, waste management and logistics sectors.

“We pride ourselves on dealing with clients as if it is our own money or asset that is exposed,” he said.

“One of the reasons we have such a high retention rate is because of the way we look after our clients.

“We try to operate as though we are the insurance/risk management division of our clients’ business rather than simply being just another supplier.”

As part of the engagement process Tony or one of his team will carry out an initial risk management survey to ascertain what cover the individual or business requires.

From that information, a presentation is made to the market to obtain quotations on their behalf from a variety of insurers.

“Once the quotations are back,” added Tony, “We will compile a report and then put forward a recommendation to the client detailing the various terms and conditions noted by the insurer in question. “We want to ensure our clients understand what cover they need in the first place, why they need that and then ensure the correct cover is sourced at a competitive premium.

“Our commitment is to make everything as seamless and as smooth as possible.

“We look after a broad spectrum of commercial clients: butchers, bakers, candlestick makers,” he said. “It is everyone from sole traders to global PLCs.”

M & C Risk Solutions continue to operate during lockdown and business can be transacted over the phone, via email or face-to-face in a COVID secure environment.

To contact M & C Risk Solutions Limited visit www.mcrisk.co.uk, email saddleworth@mcrisk.co.uk or alternatively phone 01457 243 108.

