Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

WHISPER it but we think – barring the odd rainy blast – summer may finally be here.

And with the early morning and late night sunshine, there is even more opportunity to capture Saddleworth’s beauty on camera.

And Independent readers have once again not disappointed by taking full advantage, with that funny, yellow object in the sky very much taking precedence.

As a result, this month’s star image, and the £20 prize, goes to Fiona Dyson for this shot of a beautiful sunset casting wonderful colours over the area.

The sun also helps create excellent images by Ceara Waterhouse, Angela Tate-Wright and Paul Davies while Mark Whyatt and Nigel Barnes put the flowers it helps grow centre stage.

Saddleworth’s rock formations form the images submitted by Brian Banawich and Kate Saville while Martin Gaunt’s is a little more manmade with a fantastic picture of a train making its way over a viaduct through woodland.

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can email photos as a JPEG

attachment to gary@localcommunications.co.uk or post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group. Search for ‘Saddleworth Captured’ or head online to www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452.

