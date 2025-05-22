Saddleworth councillor blasts Oldham deputy mayor choice

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has hit out at the appointment of Oldham’s new deputy mayor in fiery scenes.

Cllr Brian Hobin has been given the role after claims of a ‘convention’ being ignored and overridden in return for votes.

The Failsworth Independent saw off a motion brought by the Liberal Democrats to appoint Saddleworth West and Lees’ Cllr Alicia Marland based on the points-based system that had been in place.

And Saddleworth South Conservative Cllr Max Woodvine, who believes it should have been the Lib Dems’ choice, hit out at what he saw as ‘political gameplay’ by leader Cllr Arooj Shah.

He said – citing that party had 55 points, his 10 and Labour minus 127 – said: “I’m saddened that the ceremony, which should be a celebration of our borough, is marred by political gameplay from the Labour administration as they pay for votes by nominating Cllr Hobin to be deputy mayor.

“The points system makes sure all political group and parties, including those made up of independents, get an opportunity to hold the office of mayor.

“It is a democratic and fair process.

“It gives stability to our borough and strong leadership to this council. Unfortunately, some individuals have put their self-interest above the interests of Oldham and the Labour administration is single-handedly making a mockery of the mayoralty

“They think they can usurp the system. Cllr Shah has disregarded the good faith agreement and ended half a century of convention and tradition to suit her own political needs and Cllr Hobin is happy to go along with it, as long as he gets to wear a gold chain.

“The argument that independents won’t get an opportunity to have a mayor is a fallacy created by the council leader. An insincere, weak way to defend her position.

“It’s important the people of Oldham understand the severity of this situation.”

The Liberal Democrats’ motion was voted down 31-28 while Cllr Hobin’s appointment went through by the same number.

Shaw and Crompton Independent Cllr Marc Hince described the convention as an ‘old boys’ agreement’ and told how: “It was convention we put children up chimneys. The appointment shows true democracy.”

Cllr Shah sparked angry scenes when she accused The Oldham Group of trying to exert influence, with their leader Cllr Kamran Ghafoor to reply: “Who the hell am I to give anyone a deputy mayorship or a chairmanship?”

But she added: “I wasn’t here 50 years ago, I’m not aware if a gentlemen’s agreement.

“There’s something we’ve learned. Gentlemen shouldn’t get in a room and make any kind of agreement because that is what’s created the chaos.”