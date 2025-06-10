Saddleworth councillor honoured at Buckingham Palace

A YOUNG Saddleworth councillor’s commitment to volunteering in the community has been given the Royal seal of approval.

Councillor Max Woodvine dedicated time and effort over 18 months to achieve the Gold standard of The Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The Saddleworth South representative and Leader of the Conservatives on Oldham Council says completing the five sections of the Gold accolade has developed his confidence in the role.

To celebrate his success, the 24-year-old was invited to a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, which he attended with Saddleworth North councillor Luke Lancaster.

“Finally achieving my Gold Award has been a source of significant satisfaction for me after many months of dedication and commitment,” said Cllr Woodvine.

“It provides challenge and an immense sense of achievement upon completion. Luke and I had a wonderful day at Buckingham Palace and it was rather impressive to pass through the gates and into the gardens to the sound of the Band and Bugles of The Rifles.

“Doing my DofE has been a massively positive experience – I would recommend it to any young person in Oldham and Saddleworth.”

Cllr Woodvine successfully completed the volunteering section of the award utilising his service on Saddleworth Parish Council and in the local community.

He ticked off his physical section by training for and taking part in the Oldham Half Marathon.

In terms of the skills section, Cllr Woodvine improved his proficiency in debate and specialised in public speaking and communications – which are vital to his local government role.

It was the expedition section which provided the real endurance challenge as the councillor spent seven days in the Peak District last year.

To top it all off, Cllr Woodvine had to do the residential section – five days surrounded by strangers to test his resilience and team working.

It was all worthwhile as he got to spend a sunny day in London in the company of His Royal Highness Prince Edward.

Councillor Woodvine – who is employed by The Award in addition to his duties on Oldham Council – also received a letter from the Duke which offered congratulations for his achievement.