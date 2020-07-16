Saddleworth cyclists to tackle Big Ride for Palestine to raise funds for children’s playground

A DETERMINED group of Saddleworth cyclists is tackling a socially distanced sponsored Big Ride for Palestine on August 1 to raise money for a children’s playground in Gaza.

The six – Michele Abendstern, Steve Chick, Sarah Hey, Phil Spencer, Ellie Byram, Pamela Johnson – are cycling 36 miles over the Pennines which is equivalent to the Israeli wall that separates Gaza from Israel.

They are raising money for the charity Middle East Children’s Alliance to help fund the building of a secure children’s playground in the village of Khuza.

The Middle East Children’s Alliance is a non-profit organisation working for the rights and the well-being of children in the Middle East.

The cyclists also hope to raise awareness of the situation in Palestine today and show their support for justice, freedom, and equality for all Palestinians.

The group will leave Uppermill on Saturday, August 1, setting off from Saddleworth Museum. Other similar rides will take place at the same time up and down the country.

The Big Ride was initiated in 2015 by activists in Britain, Ireland and beyond who wanted to combine a love of cycling with support for the Palestinian people.

Over the years, they have staged events including a marathon ride from Edinburgh to London over nine days, a four-legged ride converging on Birmingham, a ‘Northern’ Ride from Liverpool to Sheffield.

You can sponsor the Saddleworth group (any donation however small is a huge help) by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/SaddleworthBRteam2020

Find out more about the event online: www.thebigride4palestine.com

