Saddleworth dog training society Breed joy at anniversary event

IT REALLY has been a dog’s life in Saddleworth as the area’s best put on a show.

Greenfield’s Northern Alsatian and All Breeds Training Club (NAABTC) celebrated its 95th anniversary with the event at its Chew Valley Road headquarters on Sunday, May 21.

More than 150 entrants across six levels showed off their skill as the sun shone, with classes ranging from puppies to golden oldies, waggiest tail to scruffiest dog, most awesome eyes to the best trick, plus fancy dress, flyball, agility and rally.

And NAABTC president Jackie Bird – who first walked in in 1985 – said it displayed the work the group has done with animals and their owners.

She said: “The first dog I went here with was a collie. I just started dog training classes then went on to other things, like obedience competitions.

“But ultimately, we’re about getting people here and getting that relationship with their dog, training them and having responsible pet ownership.

“Some people do go on to competitions and we follow the Kennel Club Citizen scheme. It’s all volunteers who do it as well.

“And as well as this show, we do fun days and fundraising events as it’s a volunteer organisation.”

The NAABTC – formerly known as the Northern Alsatian and All Breeds Training Society – started as a small club known as NATS at Keb Lane and then moved to Middleton Junction in 1964 and then to Greenfield in 1974.

The site was then just a low-lying field and the committee at that time started the work to make it what it has now, with the hall being built in 1995 before a 2022 extension.

And it actually holds a family significance for secretary Lynne Gaskell, one that goes back a few decades.

She said: “My dad used to come here in the 1970s with our dogs and trained them.

“I’ve only been coming here – as a grown up – for the last 12-15 months. I got roped in to help, then it was a case of, ‘You can be on the committee.’”

Working with dogs may look fun but there is a serious message behind what the NNABTC does. Currently, the Dogs Trust is full of animals looking for a new home.

And trainer David Orritt said: “It’s about helping people understand what’s on the end of the lead. What I try to do is assist people whose dogs have behavioural issues o they can get a relationship going.

“Hopefully, that means fewer dogs being rehomed. We try to introduce humane techniques that get a nice. relaxed dog that’s fun to be with and you can take anywhere.

“Ultimately, you could enjoy one another’s company.”

NAABTC will have a stall at the Saddleworth Show on June 25 before holding a Rally Show on August 27.

ANYONE wishing to find out more about the NAABTC, or contact anyone, should visit its website at www.naabtsdogtraining.co.uk.

