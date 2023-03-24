Saddleworth duo buy Oldham’s rugby league club

OLDHAM Rugby League Club is under new ownership – with a familiar face around Saddleworth leading it.

Former player, now coach in rugby union, Grasscroft’s Mike Ford has combined with Delph-based businessman Mick Harrington to buy the Roughyeds, who move to Boundary Park next season.

A third Saddleworth link, Greenfield’s Frank Rothwell, played its part after he completed the purchase of the stadium and the land around it after taking on Oldham Athletic football club.

Now Mike, who is also heavily involved at Uppermill’s Kobe coffee shop and Sorella restaurant, is ready to take the club back towards the highest level it was once at.

He said: “We are really excited about the future of the Roughyeds.

“It’s close to all our hearts and we know the importance of a vibrant, thriving Oldham to the town and its people.

“We certainly don’t take our responsibility as club custodians lightly and it’s our vision to give the people of Oldham a rugby league club they can be proud of.

“A club that they are excited and inspired by and one that they can identify with. We cannot wait to get started.”

Mick, a lifelong Oldham fan, whose grandfather played for the club in the 1960s, added:

“This is a historic day for an historic club.

“We do not want to get ahead of ourselves and we know there is a lot of hard work ahead – but we feel that we can do something special here.

“Oldham remains a rugby league hotbed and we believe the potential – especially with Boundary Park now as our home – is huge.”

Mike and Mick will be joined on the board by Denshaw’s Gary Kershaw, who said: “I think this is absolutely brilliant for the town.

“I just want to help to get the club back to where it should be.

“If all the kids from Oldham who have played in Super League had played for Oldham we’d have won three Grand Finals.

“You support the team where you’re from – it has a place in your heart and I want to give something back.”

The new board will work with coach Stuart Littler, assistant Brendan Sheridan, players and other staff – including supporter volunteers who are the lifeblood of this club.

And at the earliest opportunity, an open public forum will be held, where fans will be able to hear more about the club’s vision and plans for the current season and beyond.

Mike and Mick have taken Oldham on from now former owner Chris Hamilton, who was in charge for 25 years.

He said: “Everybody knows that this has not been a journey full of glory, or of continued success but it has certainly been an eventful one for sure.

“As I think about my time at the club there has been an incredible amount of hard work by a number of people to ensure we still have a club today. I wish to thank everybody who has helped to keep the club going.

“This a time for looking forward. With the new owners coming in, the recently announced move back to Boundary Park, the potential for major development at Melrose Playing Fields, then it is not too hard to think that the club is gaining some traction in moving forward.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

