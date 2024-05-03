Breaking News Featured News

Saddleworth Election Results 2024

Gemma Carter May 3, 2024 4 Comments
Saddleworth West and Lees- Liberal Democrat Hold
 
Mark Kenyon has been re-elected.
 
Results: Saddleworth West & Lees
Barter (Lab) 468
Kenyon (Lib Dem) 1603
Rahman (Con) 141
Shilton (Ind) 675
 
Turnout- 35.08%
Saddleworth South – Conservative hold
Max Woodvine is elected
Results: Saddleworth South
Errock (Ind) 642
Reza-Khan (Green) 116
Wall (Lab & Co-op) 809
Woodvine (Con) 1107
Wrigley (Lib Dem) 821

Turnout- 41.60%

Cllr Max Woodvine (centre)

Saddleworth North-Liberal Democrat hold

Garth Harkness elected
Results: Saddleworth North
Harkness (Lib Dem) 1279  
Marshall (Ind) 376  
Pyefinch (Con) 630  
Roberts (Lab) 779

Turnout- 39.72%

Cllrs Garth Harkness and Helen Bishop

  Paul 'Boots' Errock coming near the bottom AGAIN -when will all these "Proud of
    Oldham and Saddleworth " candidates realise there is ZERO support for extremist politics at local level – everybody knows it's just far-right masquerading as "local caring party" – Nobody's fooled we all know what their real agenda is

