Saddleworth West and Lees- Liberal Democrat Hold
Mark Kenyon has been re-elected.
Results: Saddleworth West & Lees
Barter (Lab) 468
Kenyon (Lib Dem) 1603
Rahman (Con) 141
Shilton (Ind) 675
Turnout- 35.08%
Saddleworth South – Conservative hold
Max Woodvine is elected
Results: Saddleworth South
Errock (Ind) 642
Reza-Khan (Green) 116
Wall (Lab & Co-op) 809
Woodvine (Con) 1107
Wrigley (Lib Dem) 821
Turnout- 41.60%
Saddleworth North-Liberal Democrat hold
Garth Harkness elected
Results: Saddleworth North
Harkness (Lib Dem) 1279
Marshall (Ind) 376
Pyefinch (Con) 630
Roberts (Lab) 779
Turnout- 39.72%
4 Replies to “Saddleworth Election Results 2024”
