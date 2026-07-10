Saddleworth families invited to free StoryFest  

FAMILIES from Saddleworth are being invited to enjoy a day of storytelling, creativity and literary fun as Oldham StoryFest returns.

The popular festival will take place at the town’s Library on Saturday, July 11, bringing together some of the UK’s best-loved children’s authors, poets and illustrators for a free day of talks, workshops and family activities.

Running from 11am until 3pm, StoryFest promises interactive sessions designed to inspire a love of reading among children of all ages. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite book characters or in their best festival outfits.

Subnum Hariff-Khan, head of heritage, libraries and arts at Oldham Libraries, said: “Oldham StoryFest is a brilliant opportunity for children and families to come together and enjoy the magic of books. Hearing directly from the people who create these wonderful stories can spark children’s imagination and inspire them to discover reading for pleasure.

“We’re proud to welcome so many talented writers and illustrators to Oldham and look forward to seeing families making the most of everything the festival has to offer.”

This year’s line-up includes Carnegie-nominated author Ben Davis, former BookTrust Writer-in-Residence Rashmi Sirdeshpande, illustrator Holly Sterling, award-winning poet Dommy B, popular performers Liz Million and Paul Cookson, acclaimed poet James Carter and local author Deborah Bradbury.

The festival will also mark the launch of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, organised by Oldham Libraries in partnership with The Reading Agency.

With the 2026 theme “Read to the Beat”, children can set their own reading goals over the summer holidays, whether that’s reading to a younger sibling, borrowing books from their local library or discovering new stories. Those who complete the challenge will receive a certificate and medal to take back to school.

Children can sign up for the challenge between July 11 and September 12 at any Oldham library, including the mobile and community libraries, as well as at Gallery Oldham.

Suzanne Hudson, Senior Development Officer for Oldham Heritage, Libraries and Arts, said: “There’s something special about children meeting the people behind the books they love or are just discovering. It shows that books don’t just appear on shelves: they’re created by real people with imagination, creativity and determination.

“It inspires them to see reading and writing as something that they can be part of too as well as encouraging a lifelong love of reading.”

Oldham Heritage, Libraries and Arts will also be running a programme of free family activities throughout the summer holidays at Oldham Library, Gallery Oldham and community libraries across the borough.