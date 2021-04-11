Saddleworth fundraisers help ensure Dr Kershaw’s in-patient family lounge is ‘Furnished with Love’

SADDLEWORTH fundraisers were among those who helped raise more than £35,000 to complete Dr Kershaw’s new in-patient family lounge.

The Royton-based hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment.

It launched its ‘Furnish with Love – Give the Gift of Comfort’ appeal last autumn to help raise funds needed for the new lounge after the Covid-19 pandemic left their new-build with an unexpected shortfall.

The appeal was spearheaded by the hospice’s Senior Sister, Kelly Foster, and has enabled them to purchase specialist furniture to create a home-from-home for their patients to relax and spend time in with their families outside their rooms.

Kelly said: “When we reached out to the community to ask for help furnishing our in-patient family lounge, we could never have known that so many kind and caring individuals and organisations would respond.”

The hospice’s vision for their in-patient family lounge has now become a reality, with sofas and armchairs, dining areas, a bespoke kitchen and so much more.

Enough money has been raised to fund furnishings and home comforts in the rest of the unit, ensuring a comfortable, relaxed environment in the patients’ private rooms.

The appeal has brought support from across the community, with many kind donations and locals taking on fundraising challenges.

Peter Killan, 80, raised £6,000 clearing the canal towpaths in Uppermill and 11-year-old Saddleworth School pupil Noah Price amassed more than £1,000 by riding 100 miles on his family’s exercise bike. Budding confectioner Cameron Lee made his own sweet treats to raise £62.

The friends and family of Liz O’Donnell from Lees, who sadly passed away recently, came together to ‘Leg it 4 Liz’ and raise more than £5,000 for the hospice’s Appeal.

Others, including St Anne’s CE Primary in Royton, Alt Academy, Bare Trees Primary in Chadderton, Ambrose Nursery and Teddies Day Nursery did their bit to raise funds.

The Appeal also received support from organisations including The Big White Charity Van, Shaw Comrades, Remedian, Foresight, Life for a Life Memorial Forests, George Hill Ltd, Saddleworth Round Table, Oldham Metro Rotary and Oldham Community Leisure, and the Mayor of Oldham.

Kelly said: “Your help has given our patients the ‘Gift of Comfort’ and will enable them to spend precious time with their loved ones in a comfortable, safe, homely environment.

“It means so much to them and their families and will do to future patients for years to come. We could not have achieved all of this without your support so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Dr Kershaw’s ongoing funds to support patient care have been massively impacted by the pandemic, with events cancelled and a reduction in fundraising activites.

To make a donation or to take part in fundraising, call the Hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984 or visit www.drkh.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

