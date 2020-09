SADDLEWORTH’S best fish and chip shops are gearing up for its busiest day of the year as the country marks National fish and chip day.

The great debate has rumbled on for years but in a survey released today (by foodhub) it can be revealed the official name for a bread roll stuffed with chips is….. ‘A chip butty’

It’ll always be a muffin to us Oldhamers!

So, get the salt and vinegar out and pop along to your local chip shop today.

