Saddleworth motorists to be affected by road closure

MOTORISTS from Saddleworth will not be able to use a major road for two weekends as vital roadworks take place.

The A635 Manchester Road through Bottom Mossley, which becomes Wakefield Road, will shut on Friday, July 5 and reopen on Monday, July 8, with the same happening again seven days later, because of an electricity scheme.

Also on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, traffic will not be allowed under Black Rock Bridge at the Heyrod area of Stalybridge, where the road names change, between 6am and 6pm.

As a result, people travelling from Greenfield will not be able to use it in either direction.

Electricity North West (ENW) is installing new cables, meaning the closures between Manchester Road’s junctions with Tame Valley Close and Spring Mill Drive, as it upgrades the supply through Mossley.

While that is going on, Tameside Council, in conjunction with ENW, will undertake essential highway maintenance works to avoid shutting the road twice.

As a result, Wakefield Road will be closed at Block Rock Bridge.

Drivers from Greenfield will still be able to get to and from the area, either by using Huddersfield Road through Carrbrook and Millbrook or Stockport Road through Grasscroft into Top Mossley.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

