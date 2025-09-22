Saddleworth Panto returns with Hansel & Gretel

THE Saddleworth Panto is back for 2025 with its seventh production – Hansel & Gretel at Millgate Arts Centre.
Running from December 6 through to January 3, this family-friendly musical promises traditional pantomime fun, magic and laughter.
The pantomime is being produced by The Big Tiny, a Bolton-based theatre company known for its innovative theatre, pantomime and puppetry across the North West.
Since its founding by Will Cousins and Ben Richards, The Big Tiny has built a reputation for high production values, creativity and bringing fresh ideas to seasonal shows.
Hansel & Gretel promises traditional panto fun: humour, music, audience interaction and magical scenes.
The story follows siblings Hansel and Gretel as they journey through the woods, encounter the witch and explore the enchanting Gingerbread House.
Expect a fresh, original script, spectacular production values and plenty of festive spirit as Mother Hubbard, Hansel & Gretel wander into the woods and cross paths with the witch Ozempic in her Gingerbread House.
Tickets are already on sale—book early to avoid disappointment
