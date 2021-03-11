Saddleworth Parish Council: Supporting charities and local shops

Shop Local campaigns are all about helping small businesses thrive – something that will be vital once the pandemic is over.

Saddleworth’s own Shop Local campaign aims to help local shops get up and running again after

the most difficult year for generations.

Our Shop Local Scheme is on hold at the moment, due to the pandemic, but will be rolled out once restrictions are lifted.

Twenty businesses across the Parish will be identified to receive Shop Local badges and a small stand to place badges and leaflets in.

A collection box for the Chairman’s Charities will also be placed next to them so shoppers can support local charities at the same time as supporting local shops.

