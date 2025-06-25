Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC given go ahead for new training and community building

SADDLEWORTH Rangers ARLFC has been given permission to build a new training room at its Greenfield ground.

And the fact it would not visually impact openness on the green belt is a big reason why it has been permitted.

The fact it lies below the existing level of Shaw Hall Bank Road has also allowed it to get over the line.

The rugby league club will place the two-storey structure, which will also house a community room, at the side of the existing car park, close to where steps from the road come out.

And in a delegated report, Oldham Council planning officers detailed why it meets the very special circumstances (VSCs) needed for development in the green belt.

It states: “While the first floor would introduce some additional built form, it would remain proportionate to the existing clubhouse.

“Given the building’s position and the site’s enclosed nature, lying below Shaw Hall Bank Road and surrounded by mature vegetation, there would be no visual impact on the green belt’s openness.

“Although there is some spatial harm due to the added volume, this is effectively mitigated by the site’s characteristics.

Moreover, the development does not conflict with any of the five purposes of including land within the green belt.

“The first floor would provide a multifunctional community space, enabling the club to broaden its activities and attract a wider user base beyond rugby league.

“It is widely recognised that sports clubs increasingly rely on diversified revenue streams and community engagement to remain viable.

“While the applicant’s VSC case may not be compelling in isolation, it is appropriate to take a broader, pragmatic view of how such facilities operate and sustain themselves over time.

“The building’s position, combined with the site’s enclosed nature, ensures there would be no impact on short or long-range views into or across the green belt.

“The development would deliver improved facilities for an established community rugby club, with the ground floor element directly supporting outdoor sport and recreation.

“This part of the scheme constitutes appropriate development within the green belt.

“Although the first floor is intended for broader community use and does not meet any of the listed green belt exceptions, the harm arising from this element is clearly outweighed by very special circumstances.”

Documents supporting the application believe it would add to the club, as well as not take away from the green belt.

And in summation, officers added: “The first floor element would deliver important public benefits, including improved community infrastructure, increased operational resilience for the rugby club and enhanced opportunities for inclusive engagement.

“These benefits, combined with the negligible spatial and visual impact, are considered to amount to very special circumstances that clearly outweigh the limited green belt harm.”

Saddleworth Rangers, however, were told building cannot begin until a method statement comprehensively detailing the phasing of works has been approved by Oldham Council and temporary measures to provide physical protection of trees, hedges and shrubs it highlighted are in place.