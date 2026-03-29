Saddleworth Rotary makes egg-stra special Easter donation

SADDLEWORTH Rotary Club is spreading Easter cheer with a generous scheme.

Members agreed to set aside £1,000 to ensure all children and young people in care in the area would receive at least one egg.

And with the help of the local Tesco Community Officer, Rashida Rangwala, the branch has been able to purchase 800 for distribution locally by Oldham Council officials.

Vicky Cauldwell, of Saddleworth Rotary Club, helped in liaisons with Nick Whitbread, the authority’s deputy head of corporate parenting, after a recent meeting saw members recognise this issue and agree to try to help solve it.

And the eggs were handed over at the local Tesco Store in Greenfield by club president Bob Fenton to allow plenty of time for their distribution to deserving cases before Easter.

Nick Whitbread said: “Oldham Children’s Services is incredibly grateful for the generosity shown by our community through the Rotary Club with this donation of Easter Eggs.

“We are grateful to every individual and organisation who contributed.

“We will ensure they are distributed to children in need and children in care during this time of celebration.”

Bob Fenton added: “Saddleworth Rotary has been part of this local community for more than 50 years raising money locally for charitable causes throughout that period and we make every effort to provide support locally where we are able to do so.

“We hope that the eggs will bring some joy to those who are less well off in the area. We were happy to be able to help.”

If you feel you could help in Rotary’s aim of providing help and support for local charities, communities and charitable causes or want to know more, visit the club’s website at https://Saddleworth.rotary1285.org or call Clint Elliott on 07778 160008.