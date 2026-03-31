Saddleworth rowing hero’s documentary scoops film festival award

A DOCUMENTARY charting the remarkable Atlantic journey of Saddleworth businessman Frank Rothwell has won a prestigious prize at a major film festival.

The film, The Oldham Man and the Sea, tells the story of Rothwell’s record-breaking solo row across the Atlantic and has been recognised following its screening at the Manchester Film Festival.

The inspiring documentary follows the 73-year-old’s gruelling challenge, which saw him spend more than 64 days at sea while raising significant funds for Alzheimer’s research.

Rothwell, from Greenfield, is also chairman of Oldham Athletic and has become well known across the area for his fundraising efforts and adventurous spirit.

His Atlantic crossings have raised substantial sums for charity, driven by his personal connection to dementia.

Judges praised the film for its powerful storytelling and emotional impact, highlighting both the physical and mental endurance required to complete such a feat.

The documentary premiered during the festival in March and has since drawn strong interest from audiences, with further screenings expected to follow.

Filmmakers behind the project said they wanted to capture not only the scale of the challenge but also the determination and character behind it, describing the story as both inspirational and deeply human.

The award marks another milestone for Rothwell’s extraordinary journey, bringing his story to a wider audience while continuing to shine a light on an important cause.