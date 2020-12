A MOUTH-WATERING festive feast was served up to residents at Riverside House in Uppermill thanks to Saddleworth School.

The kind-hearted students and staff made and delivered the Christmas party boxes, which were filled with turkey sandwiches, crisps, chocolates, home-made trifle, a cracker and card.

Thank you to Mrs Reece, Mrs Butler and Mrs Brooks for helping to organise the event and well done to Year 11 pupils Harry Rushworth, Demi Cumming and Lily Wyatt for delivering the boxes.

