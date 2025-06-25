Saddleworth speeders targeted by community-led police programme

SPEEDING motorists in Saddleworth are being met with community action after a new police programme was deployed

Six volunteers have been out on the streets as a Community Speed Watch (CSW) scheme by the Greater Manchester force’s Saddleworth and Lees Neighbourhood Policing Team started on Tuesday, June 24.

The community-led programme is designed to encourage safer driving and address long-standing concerns about anti-social road use in the area.

Initially, the CSW team will be monitoring vehicle speeds across seven key roads within the Saddleworth and Lees area.

Locations have been carefully selected based on community feedback and traffic data, but will be regularly reviewed, with additional roads added over time to ensure broad and effective coverage.

Sergeant Connor Brook, of the Saddleworth and Lees Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:

“This initiative is an example of how your local neighbourhood policing team is actively responding to the concerns of our community.

“By working closely with residents, we’re taking proactive steps to address the anti-social use of roads across Saddleworth and Lees.

“The timing of the launch was especially meaningful, as it coincides with the national Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action.

“This week of action is a celebration of community policing and the vital role local people play in shaping safer neighbourhoods.

“Six dedicated local police volunteers who have stepped forward to support the initiative. Their commitment to road safety and community wellbeing is greatly appreciated.

“We thank all residents for their continued support and co-operation as we work together to make our roads safer for everyone.”