Saddleworth tattoo studio to support Semicolon Project

A TATTOO studio in Saddleworth is doing its bit to support a nationwide fundraising push – by simply etching a ;.

One Blood Tattoo, on Uppermill’s New Street, is one of only three in the Greater Manchester area taking part in the Semicolon Project, which supports SAPUK – which raises awareness and tries to prevent suicide.

For £15, people can walk in on Wednesday, April 5 and get a semicolon tattooed, with the funds going to the good cause.

One Blood is one of more than 150 studios taking part across the country to back the cause, which last year saw more than 5,000 people get the tattoo.

That raised about £40,000 last year for numerous organisations, including Mind, Andy’s Man Club, It’s Worth Talking about and the Alzheimer’s Society.

And 2023 may see an even higher total.

The Semicolon Project – described as an awareness project, not a charity event – ties in with the world semicolon day on April 16.

A SAPUK spokesman said: “We run this annually and made the decision to do so in 2019, due to us still losing people to suicide annually, it made sense to keep it going and running this way.

“When we started in April 2019, we tattooed more than 3,000 people and raised just over £13,000 for numerous places.

“In 2020 and 2021 we had to cancel due to Covid-19. Then in 2022, we ran the project and tattooed more than 5,000 people and raised just under £40,000 for numerous organisations that benefit.

“Not only do organisations benefit but the general public see a benefit too as it brings communities together talking. It is a really good project.”

