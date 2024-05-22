Saddleworth to celebrate 200 years of RNLI

CELEBRATE 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at a special Cream Tea event in Greenfield.

Saddleworth RNLI fundraisers are holding their annual Cream Tea event on Wednesday June 26 from 2pm-4pm at Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club on Shaw Hall Bank Road.

This year’s event will also mark the anniversary of the charity, which has seen mostly unpaid volunteers help to save lives at sea over the last two centuries.

There will be live entertainment, a bar, raffle, and RNLI souvenirs on sale.

Tickets cost £10 per person and are available by contacting Deborah on 07740443673.

Find out more about RNLI on their website: https://rnli.org

