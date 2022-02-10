Saddleworth Year 7 crowned Oldham netball champions

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 7 girls were crowned Oldham Schools’ Netball League champions after defeating North Chadderton 28-5 in their last game of the season.

The team showed great determination and grit when competing against other top teams in the borough.

In this final fixture against North Chadderton, the girls got off to an even start against tough competitors but excellent defending from Maisie Felstead and Lily Wilson meant Saddleworth won ball before scoring at the other end, thanks to sharp shooting from Kiki Brown, Lexi Randerson and Brooke Corrigan.

Maisie was named player of the match.

The Year 8 netball team was also victorious against North Chadderton, this time 17-10.

This closely fought game showed off some of the best traits within the Saddleworth team – excellent defence and super shooting.

In a point-for-point first quarter, the game was anyone’s with both teams capitalising on turnovers and centre passes.

However, Saddleworth pulled away in the second quarter when they brought on sharpshooter Daisy Giblin.

Brilliant rebounds in defence from Evie Burgin and Alice Winfield meant the centre court players could whip the ball up to the shooters and secure the win with Daisy named player of the match.

Year 10, one of Saddleworth School’s most talented netball team for many years, failed to make it a hat-trick of wins against North Chadderton as they went down 21-18 for their first loss of the season.

In a tough game against North Chadderton, the girls fell behind at the start, missing shots and feeling the pressure from the opposition.

A stern word at quarter time brought our girls back to their usual style of play, finishing on equal points after the second quarter.

A goal-for-goal final quarter was hard work for both teams, with multiple interceptions from Saddleworth’s centre court defence of Miranda Lowe, player-of-the-match Grace Leddy and Eva Harratt, as well as excellent shooting from Jess Meek and Amy Pearce.

The match was described as an excellent display of the borough’s netball talent and a deserved win for North Chadderton.

