Saddleworth’s Best Kept Secret – Panto returns to Delph theatre

IF you and your family are in need of a panto fix this December, look no further than a performance of a classic German fairytale in Saddleworth.

Rumpelstiltskin is playing at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph from December 9 to 31.

Audiences may recognise some familiar faces, including Tessa Vale from Horrible Histories and About A Boy, alongside Saddleworth’s favourite Dame Dominic McChesney as Winnie the Warden.

It’s being produced by professional theatre company The Big Tiny, which has been making a West End quality pantomime at the performing arts theatre on Stoneswood Road for the past seven years.

In the last three years, The Big Tiny have been nominated for Best Script, Best Direction and Best Pantomime at the UK Pantomime Awards, as well as winning Best Newcomer.

“We’re lucky because we make professional theatre all year round,” said producer Will Cousins.

“Plus, everyone loves playing Saddleworth so much, they book out Christmas before they take any other work! This year, we’ve got the incredible Swedish musical theatre performer Kevin Mornas coming up to play the Prince and Michael Pellman (last year’s Aladdin) has come ashore from headlining a cruise ship show just so he can be back in Saddleworth for Christmas.

“We don’t do celebs or gimmicks. We make traditional, laugh out loud panto, really well… and we make it with a lot of love.”

The Millgate Arts Centre might only seat 160 people, but everything about it, from the glitzy crystal chandeliers to the recently refurbed piano bar, is stunning.

“It’s a fantastic venue for a panto,” explained theatre manager Ian Shepherd. “The audience are so close to the actors, you feel like you are right in the middle of the action.”

All the sets and costumes are made at The Big Tiny workshops in Greater Manchester.

“The show may be on a small stage, but the production values are enormous,” said Will.

“Whether it’s a 17-foot tall giant for Jack and the Beanstalk or a real flying carpet for Aladdin, the Saddleworth show delivers all the same wow factors as the big city shows, but in a venue where the audience are only feet away from the action.”

Director Ben Richards cannot wait to return to The Millgate Arts Centre.

“We just love Saddleworth,” he said. “The venue is amazing, and the audience are so up for it! Every year we make the show bigger, spanglier and more preposterous and every year we have to put on more shows to meet demand. It’s a show with a lot of heart, made for people that love to laugh and be entertained.”

Tickets for Rumpelstiltskin are £14 and can be booked at millgateartscentre.co.uk, where you can also see the full schedule of performances.

