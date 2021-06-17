Sale of former church is Talking Point in Scouthead

A VICTORIAN church that underwent a Millennium makeover as part of its new calling is up for sale.

Saint Paul’s Church at Scouthead received a multi-million pound renovation in the years following its closure as a place of worship in 2004.

The imposing building on Huddersfield Road re-opened and re-branded as Talking Point Conference and Exhibition Centre in 2008.

A year earlier, Grasscroft-based actor John Henshaw took part in a time capsule placing ceremony.

Now, the 123-year-old property is up for sale described by agents, Breakey & Nuttall as “an extremely high quality and unique building, over three floors”.

The marketing material states: “…provides a rare opportunity to acquire an iconic and unique office headquarter building in a strategic trans Pennine location within the historic county of Yorkshire but overlooking Manchester City centre, and could also adapt to alternative business, leisure, community or educational uses.”

The conference and office centre is further described as “benefitting from a grand entrance foyer showcasing the high ceilings and mezzanine first and second floors.

“There are quality facilities throughout, including a passenger lift, two kitchens, and a barrier-controlled car park to the front.

“The current layout provides a range of open plan and private offices, many of them with glass partitioning, which highlight the period features of the building.”

A sale price is available on request for the former church, originally built at a cost of £4,500 and constructed by Messrs S J Whitehead of Lowermoor, Oldham.

It was consecrated on July 18, 1889 with Reverend Charles Frederick Ockford as Saint Paul’s first vicar.

When it was finally made redundant 115 years later, repair costs were estimated at around £250,000, potentially climbing to £1 million. A dwindling congregation also contributed to its closure.

Now, Scouthead’s most prominent structure is poised for another chapter in its history.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

