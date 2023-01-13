Scots trip for Saddleworth Rangers in Challenge Cup

SADDLEWORTH Rangers face a cross-border mission after being paired with Scottish side Edinburgh Eagles in rugby league’s Challenge Cup.

The Shaw Hall Bank Road side has been drawn away to the Scotland Cup holders, whose victory gives them a place in the competition.

And it means a lengthy road trip on the weekend of February 11 and 12 – a round journey of more than 450 miles.

But the club is looking forward to it with a simple message – should be a great experience.

Waterhead face a shorter trip to play Bradford side West Bowling in the first round.

If Rangers win, they face a home match with St Helens amateur side Thatto Heath Crusaders in round two a fortnight later.

They start their National Conference League Division Two campaign on Saturday, March 4 away at Normanton Knights.

Should Waterhead – who kick off their Division Two campaign at home to Leeds-based Milford Marlins – succeed, they face a tough trip to Castleford’s Lock Lane.

