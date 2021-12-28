Scouthead signposts Saddleworth villages

A PROMINENT fingerpost at Scouthead crossroads pointing to Delph, Austerlands and Lydgate has been erected thanks to funding from Saddleworth councillors.

The feature fingerpost, which was made by localman Bob Rodgers, replaces a predecessor which had fallen into disrepair and has become a centrepiece for the crossroads where Thorpe Lane and Doctor Lane meet Thurston Clough Road.

On top of the black and white fingerpost sits a circular finial reading ‘Scouthead’ which was inspired by a historic West Riding County Council signpost currently stored at Saddleworth Museum.

The new fingerpost was made possible thanks to funding of £950 from Saddleworth borough councillors Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine.

Cllr Lancaster said: “Seeing the new signpost in situ provides a sense of achievement after we had worries that we’d never be able to complete this project.

“We’ve been working on it for many months and included residents in the process. I’m proud of the finished product and hope others are too.”

Cllr Max Woodvine added: “This is perfect and I thank Bob Rodgers for producing the fingerpost and Scouthead’s community for their support.

“Despite difficulties thrown up by OMBC, which we had to overcome, we’ve provided the village with a piece that it can be proud of for years to come.”

