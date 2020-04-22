Season off for 3D Dynamos

3D DYNAMOS, like all grassroots sporting clubs, have recently entered into the unknown in these challenging times.

They said the restrictions put in place by the Government meant the Football Association had no choice but to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season at grassroots levels.

Club officials said hopefully the country will be back to normality as soon as possible to allow sporting activities to continue ahead of the start of next season in August.

After the decision from the FA to cancel the current season, officers of 3D got together by holding a virtual meeting, a first for the club. On the agenda was the obvious challenge of what it meant for the club, how it affected the club, officers, wider committee and players.

At the officers’ meeting it was agreed that all subs would be waived for the remainder of the season or alternatively free signing on for 2020-21.

The club has also had to postpone its Festival of Football at Boundary Park, which was scheduled for April 26, until next season and all team presentation evenings have been postponed until it is safe to hold them.

Whenever the new season begins, the club has already started making plans as it continues to grow the club from the bottom up.

Next season they hope to have three new Under-7 teams which will step up from the current soccer school for those aged between four and six.

If your child is interested in joining, email club secretary Lesley Milne: lesley.milne123@btinternet.com

The club’s officers thanked everybody for their continued support, especially as this challenging time.

