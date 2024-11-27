See in New Year with ‘A Slice of Comedy’ and pizza fundraiser

KICK off the New Year with a night of laughter at ‘A Slice of Comedy’ and pizza fundraising evening.

Three top comedians will take centre stage as Saddleworth Round Table and The White Hart, Lydgate, present the event on Friday, January 31. Doors from 7pm, comedy from 8pm.

Entertaining the audience will be Mick Ferry, Gavin Webster and Alun Cochrane, with Comedy@The White Hart booked and teched by Comedy In A Van.

Gavin Webster’s style of comedy is loud, sharp and controversial – and audiences love him for it. Geordie Gavin has superb stage presence and his material is bold and provocative yet delivered in a charming manner.

Alun Cochrane has popped up on everything from Have I Got News For You to 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Frank Skinner’s Absolute Radio show.

Expanding life’s more mundane details into funny routine has been his mainstay for many a year and later years have seen him take on modern life’s more contentious topics.

Few are funnier than Comedy Store and Frog & Bucket veteran Mick Ferry. Whether he’s running with a scatterbrained idea, an audience suggestion or dipping into his extensive mental files of absolute, top drawer gags and routines, the end result is a barrage of laughter from a very happy audience.

The event is raising funds for Saddleworth Round Table, who raise and donate thousands of pounds to local good causes and charities in Saddleworth and Oldham.

Tickets cost £12.50 per person – please note, tickets are for entry only. Pizza will be available to purchase on the evening.

Tickets can be bought at The White Hart or on EventBrite.

