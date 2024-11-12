Shady Gardeners flourish with first Dobcross Village Store community donation

THE first generous community donation has been pledged by Dobcross Village Store as they look to support and reinvest in their local area.

The store and Post Office was recently saved after 124 volunteers formed a co-operative and secured a £91,200 grant from the Community Ownership Fund.

The government package will allow a refurbishment, installation of better access and new equipment for the facility on Woods Lane.

And the DVS committee and volunteers have also set out their aim of supporting and reinvesting in the local community.

Their first donation of £500 has been presented to local group Shady Gardeners, comprising Rachel, Jeanne and Eileen.

The gardening trio will buy giant poppies for the Remembrance Garden, as well as a large planter and spring and summer bulbs.

They said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a very welcome donation.

“This money will provide extra funding for our seasonal planting and the various displays which we’re assured bring lots of pleasure to our beautiful village.

“Our new trough will be embossed with our village name and styled in the same colours as our new Dobcross Village Store.”

Find out more about Dobcross Village Store and Post Office on their website.

