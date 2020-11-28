Shop local plea as FCHO tenants given chance to win festive hampers

TENANTS of First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) have chance to win three luxury hampers worth more than £150 each.

The housing association’s festive giveaway also includes a handmade wreath and vouchers to spend on food locally.

Delph-based Albion Farm Shop and Café have provided an array of mouth-watering edible treats for the hampers while Shaw-based Moss Floral Artistry have designed the eye-catching wreath.

Emma Davison, FCHO Executive Director of Customer First said: “Not only are we giving something back to our valued customers, we are boosting our economy here in Oldham after one of the most difficult periods to date.

“Every penny used to create the contents of these luxury hampers has been spent locally to support businesses after a worrying and uncertain 10 months.

“We also know many individuals and families have struggled financially during the pandemic.

“So, we have been conscious to create a giveaway which we hope is really going to help people over the festive period.”

Hollie Normanton, creative director at Moss Floral Artistry, said: “I think it’s fantastic that more and more people are choosing to shop local. In my case, the support this year from FCHO has been invaluable.

“Huge companies like supermarkets and department stores make it so easy for the consumer by being a ‘one-stop-shop.’

“But by taking just a little bit more time to shop on your local high street, you’re helping businesses like mine to thrive.

“You are keeping us open, keeping us going and allowing us to do what we do best.

“Hopefully, things will be much better for everyone next year and I can’t thank FCHO enough for their support.”

Emma added: “Our festive giveaway is just one of the ways we’ve supported our customers during the pandemic and as a housing association, we’re so much more than ‘just homes’.

“We strive to provide a wrap-around service which takes care of our customers in many different ways, wherever and whenever we can.

“We’re proud to be in a position where we’re able to give something back and by doing so, we’re ensuring a happier Christmas for some of our customers and local businesses alike.”

FCHO tenants have until 5pm on Friday, December 11 2020 to enter. Visit www.fcho.co.uk/FestiveCompetition2020 but entrants must be 18 or over to take part.

