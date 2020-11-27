Sign of the times

FRANK Thornton was one of the first to hot foot it down to Greenfield’s new shop when the Old Cobblers opened for business.

Other locals with affection for the premises soon followed, keen to reminisce with owners Dave and Lou.

The proprietors now have several poignant reminders of the trade once carried on inside the distinctive premises.

Village cobbler Walter Cox, who worked at Road End for more than 45 years, was Frank’s uncle.

To mark the opening Walter’s original shop sign (pictured above) was presented by Frank to Dave and Lou.

It was created by another Greenfield local Ivan Rodgers, who was thrilled to see his handiwork once again on display.

As a further stroll down memory lane the new tenants have been loaned a number of metal lasts – tools of the trade used in the repair and manufacture of shoes and boots.

Walter, a keen musician who played for Boarshurst and Dobcross Brass Bands, died in 1992, aged 77. His wife, Nora, passed away seven years later at the age of 84.

“I remember Uncle Walter very well, especially his laugh,” said Frank. “He liked a bit of fun.

“I used to call to see him at his Cobblers shop and loved the smell in there.

“I was fascinated with the machinery he had for fixing shoes.

“Sometimes when I called, Aunty Nora would be in charge. I think Uncle Walter had probably gone over the road to the King Bill!

“The first thing you noticed when Aunty Nora was in there was the top of her head peeping over the frosted part of the shop window, checking who was out and about at Road End.”

Walter took over the shop from his wife’s uncle, Sam Butterworth, when he left the Royal Marines at the end of World War II.

