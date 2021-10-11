Sinfield’s marathon effort

KEVIN Sinfield completed the Virgin Money London Marathon as part of his ongoing campaign to raise awareness and funds for motor neurone disease which has struck his former Leeds Rhino’s team-mate Rob Burrow.

London was Kevin’s 22nd marathon and his previous ones included seven in seven days last year, mostly around Saddleworth which raised more than £2million for MND.

Kevin completed his latest marathon in a time of 3hrs 22min and 29 sec which was his fastest ever completion for London.

He finished in 4,677th place from more than 35,000 finishers and was placed 837th in the age 40-44 category.

Kevin has run a marathon faster, though, as his best-ever time is 3hrs 13min.

He is hoping to announce another big challenge soon for November.

Independent sports editor Tony Bugby also completed the London marathon for a 28th time.

